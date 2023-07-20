Two doctors, three nurses of Aundh Hospital get 2 years’ imprisonment in 2011 medical negligence case

A court in Pimpri on Tuesday sentenced two doctors and three nurses – all employees of Aundh District Hospital (ADH) – to two years of simple imprisonment and a penalty of ₹50,000 each, in a 2011 case of medical negligence leading to stillbirth. The guilty were further directed to pay compensation of ₹100,000 to the mother, as per the Pimpri-Chinchwad police statement. According to the Sangvi police, the complaint in this regard was registered by Bhagwan Wakode, a resident of the Servants’ Quarters at ADH. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The doctors and nurses found guilty of medical negligence include: gynaecologists Dr Arpita Pradeep Bawarkar and Dr Aatmaram Venkatram Shejul; and nurses Manisha Joshi, Ujjwala Nagpure and Shubhangi Kamble. The judicial magistrate first class, N R Gajbhiye, found the aforementioned guilty of medical negligence leading to stillbirth.

According to the Sangvi police, the complaint in this regard was registered by Bhagwan Wakode, a resident of the Servants’ Quarters at ADH. Wakode’s daughter, 22 (at the time of the incident), gave birth to a stillborn on November 30, 2010. According to Wakode, the said doctors and nurses did not pay attention to the severe pains that his daughter complained of while the gynaecologists were responsible for negligence.

During the course of the investigation, the Sangvi police sought the opinion of experts from the Sassoon General Hospital. The expert committee on July 22, 2011 submitted a report stating that negligence on the part of the staff was responsible for the stillbirth. Based on the report, the staff was booked under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deputy commissioner of police, Kakasaheb Dole, zone 2, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “During the court proceedings, the required evidence and proofs were provided without any delay or lacunae. Due to the excellent investigation of the Sangvi police, we were able to help the victim mother get justice.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said that the case is a criminal case and the hospital administration has no role to play after the court verdict.

“The three nurses are still working with ADH and the two doctors are no longer with the hospital. Both the doctors have retired from services,” he said.

