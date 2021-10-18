Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid: Ahmednagar sees drop in positivity rate, active cases following curbs
pune news

Covid: Ahmednagar sees drop in positivity rate, active cases following curbs

Following the imposition of curbs in 61 villages of Ahmednagar since October 4, the district has recorded a decline in the positivity rate and the number of active Covid-19 cases. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 08:03 PM IST
By Manasi Deshpande

PUNE: Following the imposition of curbs in 61 villages of Ahmednagar since October 4, the district has recorded a decline in the positivity rate and the number of active Covid-19 cases. According to the district administration, the overall positivity rate has dropped below 3% from higher than 5% before the imposition of restrictions. So also the number of active cases has come down to 3,181 on October 17 from 5,173 cases on October 3.

Rajendra Bhosale, collector of Ahmednagar district, said, “After restrictions have been imposed, the positivity rate and the number of active cases has reduced. We are focusing on containment of infection in the areas where the virus spread is higher and Covid norms are not being followed.”

On October 4, the district administration imposed strict restrictions for 10 days in 61 villages to contain the spread of infection in rural parts of Ahmednagar. A majority of villages with higher number of active Covid-19 cases belong to the Sangamner, Shrigonda, Parner and Rahata tehsils of Ahmednagar.

The curbs are being continued in 21 villages, Bhosale said. “Now there are restrictions in 21 villages. Apart from these villages, containment zones have been created in eight other villages. If a village has a population of 50,000, it can easily have more than 10 active cases,” he said.

