Cities / Pune News / Covid cases decreasing, XBB taking over B.A.2.75 variant in Maharashtra

Covid cases decreasing, XBB taking over B.A.2.75 variant in Maharashtra

pune news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:16 AM IST

According to the health department, weekly new cases of Covid-19 have reduced from 471 to 293 between November 21-27 and November 28 to December 4

There was one death due to Covid-19 in the last week. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

There was one death due to Covid-19 in the last week. Officials noted that XBB is replacing BA.2.75 in the state. The severity of the disease as well as the speed of transmission have not increased in these areas.

Speaking about the weekly positive cases, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that weekly positivity has reduced from 0.55% to 0.46 %.

“Weekly positivity in Pune, Kolhapur, Jalna, Buldhana and Aurangabad districts are more than 1%. A steady decrease is seen in the number of patients getting hospitalised and needing ICU care. Out of the total new cases in the week, 3.41% have been admitted to ICUs.

