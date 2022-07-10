Covid cases plateau in state, Pune district sees a rise

Pune: In mid-June, new Covid cases in Maharashtra crossed the 4,000-mark. As June ended, the daily virus caseload for the state has been around 3,000. However, daily cases in Pune district have been on a rise, suggests data by the state health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,760 more Covid cases and five deaths related to the virus. Pune district reported 945 new cases.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported daily Covid case count at 566, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation (PCMC) 220 and Pune rural 159 cases. One Covid death was reported in Pune rural on Saturday.

Speaking about the rise in cases in Pune city limits, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, PMC health department, said that the rise in cases is a post-wari effect.

“Due to Ashadi wari, we were expecting a rise in Covid cases. It is just a post-wari effect which will last for another fortnight or so. Our health infrastructure is at standby and we have increased testing to 2,200 to 2,500 per day,” said Dr Wavare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the district health department, from July 1 to July 7, Pune district has reported a weekly positivity rate at 17.2 per cent. PMC has reported a weekly positivity rate at 22.9 per cent, Pune rural 8.2 per cent and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported a weekly positivity rate at 28.8 per cent.

Dr Nitin Ambadekar, state joint director, health services (procurement cell and hospitals), said that the pandemic is in its fourth wave stage.

“Overall caseload in Maharashtra has touched a steady mode. The spike in Covid cases seen in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar have plateaued. Since the virus has been present for over two years now, mutations are likely and so Immunisation is our best chance,” said Dr Ambadekar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}