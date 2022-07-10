Covid cases plateau in state, Pune district sees a rise
Pune: In mid-June, new Covid cases in Maharashtra crossed the 4,000-mark. As June ended, the daily virus caseload for the state has been around 3,000. However, daily cases in Pune district have been on a rise, suggests data by the state health department.
On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,760 more Covid cases and five deaths related to the virus. Pune district reported 945 new cases.
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported daily Covid case count at 566, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation (PCMC) 220 and Pune rural 159 cases. One Covid death was reported in Pune rural on Saturday.
Speaking about the rise in cases in Pune city limits, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, PMC health department, said that the rise in cases is a post-wari effect.
“Due to Ashadi wari, we were expecting a rise in Covid cases. It is just a post-wari effect which will last for another fortnight or so. Our health infrastructure is at standby and we have increased testing to 2,200 to 2,500 per day,” said Dr Wavare.
According to the district health department, from July 1 to July 7, Pune district has reported a weekly positivity rate at 17.2 per cent. PMC has reported a weekly positivity rate at 22.9 per cent, Pune rural 8.2 per cent and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported a weekly positivity rate at 28.8 per cent.
Dr Nitin Ambadekar, state joint director, health services (procurement cell and hospitals), said that the pandemic is in its fourth wave stage.
“Overall caseload in Maharashtra has touched a steady mode. The spike in Covid cases seen in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar have plateaued. Since the virus has been present for over two years now, mutations are likely and so Immunisation is our best chance,” said Dr Ambadekar.
-
Banthia Commission recommends up to 27% reservation of OBC; prescribes reservation for each of the local bodies
Mumbai: The much-awaited report of Jayant Kumar Banthia-led commission which collated empirical data on Other Backward Class communities, submitted its report to the Maharashtra state government recommending up to 27% political reservation in every local self-government body depending on population. The commission, which submitted a 700-page report on Friday, has recommended reservation for all local bodies, starting from the gram panchayat to the municipal corporation, based on the OBC population of the specific area.
-
Son killed 64-year-old farmer for property: Ludhiana police
A day after a 64-year-old farmer was found murdered in his cattle shed in Chankoian Khurd village of Doraha, police booked his son for murder on Saturday. The accused, Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, allegedly murdered his father, Jagdev Singh, for their ancestral property. His younger brother is in Canada, while his sister is settled in the United States of America. While the accused is on the run, a probe is on to find his accomplices.
-
PMC decides to lift trash along highways on NHAI vehicle
As citizens continue to throw garbage along the highways, mainly the Satara highway, the Pune Municipal Corporation and National Highways Authority of India have jointly decided to act on it. During the meeting held on Friday, NHAI has promised the Pune civic body officials to provide one vehicle for garbage collection and recruit staff for patrolling along the highways to stop garbage dumping.
-
1,100 traffic cops to man 211 water-logged locations across city
The Gurugram traffic police will deploy 1,100 personnel at 211 points across the city during monsoon to regulate traffic and tow away vehicles, said officials on Saturday adding that it is the first monsoon where traffic police will extensively make use of CCTV surveillance to deploy personnel at waterlogged spots. Most of the CCTV cameras have been installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in the last one year.
-
Class 12 student dies by suicide due to low marks in Pune
PUNE A Class 12 student of a private school, fell to death from a window of her 14th floor flat in a high-rise gated housing society at Amanora township, Hadapsar, officials said on Saturday. The Hadapsar police have registered a case of accidental death. Officials said the footage was seen by police from CCTV cameras installed at building. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics