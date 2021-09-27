Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid: Five wards with most number of active cases in Pune
pune news

Covid: Five wards with most number of active cases in Pune

Although the number of Covid-19 cases in the city is dropping, the five most-affected wards are Aundh-Baner, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Kothrud-Bavdhan, and Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:14 AM IST
In the last week, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward was added to wards with the most active Covid-19 cases and wards reporting most new cases in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE Although the number of Covid-19 cases in the city is dropping, the five most-affected wards are Aundh-Baner, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Kothrud-Bavdhan, and Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri. In the last week, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward was added to wards with the most active Covid-19 cases and wards reporting most new cases. As of now, the city’s positivity rate is 1.5% but these wards report close to a 2% positivity rate. The ward with the highest positivity as of last week is Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar.

In the week between September 16 and September 22, these wards reported the highest active Covid-19 cases with Aundh Baner reporting 205 cases, Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri reporting 201 cases, Hadapsar-Mundhwa reporting 196 cases and Kothrud-Bavdhan reporting 178 active cases. Active cases in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward are at 133. The ward of Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar was newly added to the list last week, replacing the Sinhgad road ward.

The overall city’s positivity rate has fallen down from 3% and the case fatality rate stood at 1.9% between September 9 and September 15. This fell to 2.9% between September 16 and September 22, but the case fatality rate went up to 2.1%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune district reports 706 new Covid cases, 2 deaths; 56, 998 people vaccinated on Sunday

National Medical Commission raises staffing issue at PMC’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College

Minor’s gang-rape in Pune: All accused sent to judicial custody

Forest department confiscates PMC’s water pipes from NIBM- Mohammadwadi area over permission imbroglio
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP