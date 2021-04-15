Covid impact: Eateries, food stalls feel the pinch

PUNE Amid the strict restrictions imposed by the state government to curb the Covid cases, many roadside eateries and food stalls have opted to keep their stalls closed and only a few are providing parcel services by following Covid-appropriate norms.

On Thursday, hardly three to four roadside eateries were operational and provided parcel service in the peth area near Saniwarwada, which usually attracts students, visitors, people working in nearby offices among others.

Nitin Gaikwad, the owner of Shri Krishna Snacks near Saniwarwada, said, “My business has been affected, I hardly earn ₹400 daily, as compared to my regular income of ₹800. Mostly, the regulars are students who hardly come these days.”

Vinod Gautam, who works at a stall “Shivam Dosa,” said, “During summer, families and students usually visit Saniwarwada and the business used to be at the peak. But the situation is different due to the pandemic. The government has allowed us to operate the business for parcel service, but there are hardly any customers.”

Sai Pav Bhaji had some late diners from nearby offices. “These couple of people are my first customers of the day. Usually, by 2 pm, I would have a lot of orders, but now I have around four orders. Since people cannot stand and eat here and we have to parcel this, it is tough for them too,” said Milind Thopte, owner of Sai Pav Bhaji.

Jagdish Patil, who works for a finance company nearby, said, “At least we are getting to eat even if it means to take a parcel to office. Last year it was tough during the lockdown and we had to rely on expensive restaurants.”

While in Sadashiv peth, the “khau galli” is bereft of the usual crowd except for some people sitting on the steps of the shops on the opposite side of the eateries.

“I was not aware that we have to do the Covid test. I will get it done tomorrow,” said one of the young employees of Bholenath tea stall. “Right now we are giving parcel only,” he said.

Some of the stall owners have got themselves vaccinated from private hospitals just to open their business. Like Prithviraj Choudhary running the “Davangiri dosa” stall. “I went to a private hospital and got myself vaccinated. Only if I run my stall will I make money. There is hardly any public, but we are hoping that we can make some money to feed our family,” he said.

Sagar Joshi, an employee of a bank, had to take his plate of dosa and eat in his car. “I live alone and there is no time to go to a mess and collect food. We are working on less staff hence there is a heavy workload. So the best is to come to these stalls, buy the food and eat it inside the vehicle,” said Joshi.

Sachin Anda Bhurji at Balgandharva bridge run by Sachin Ingale is one of the famous spots for everyone to eat piping hot “burji”, but today (on Thursday), he waits eagerly to see customers. “I got vaccinated and only then came to open my stall. Since morning I have got only four orders. I have also advertised on my stall that I have started delivery up to a 3 km radius, using my resources. If one has to survive then I will have to use my savings to make it through this lockdown.”