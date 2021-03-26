Covid norms: FIR against PCMC deputy mayor’s son, 70 others

Pune: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Chetan Ghule, the son of deputy mayor and 70 supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for flouting Covid-19 norms after the election for deputy mayor held on March 23.

Chetan Ghule, son of deputy mayor Hirabai Ghule, and BJP supporters celebrated the poll win in front of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s main entrance gate. Most of the members were not wearing masks and social distancing norms were also not followed, as per the complaint.

Although the election was held online, supporters gathered in huge numbers.

“Nothing was planned, members gathered in excitement after the victory of Hirabai. No top leaders of the party were involved in it,” said a PCMC BJP unit leader on the request of anonymity.

The complaint was filed at Pimpri police station by Dattray Bhor who works at PCMC.

“As soon as the result was announced, members crowded at the PCMC entrance and no one bothered to wear a mask,” said Bhor.

“We have filed a case against Chetan Ghule and supporters for not following social distancing norms,” said Milind Waghmare, senior police Inspector.