Covid outbreak at old age home: 47 infected, two dead

In the remote taluka of Velha, a retirement home run by the Janseva Foundation reported a Covid-19 outbreak on April 9, which saw 47 senior citizens infected. Of the 180, 47 tested positive and 30 needed a doctor’s attention.

While most have recovered, two deaths were reported, despite the age factor and reported comorbidities.

All the senior citizens had got their first shot of the vaccine.

Vishal Shinde, block development officer of Velha, said, “We had reported 47 positive cases from this home and two deaths. Since most of them had got on vaccine shot they did not report any severe symptoms. They also tested positive on April 9 and now most of them have already recovered.”

Dr Vinod Shah, himself a septuagenarian and one of the first recipients of Covishield under the healthcare workers category, runs the home. He said, “I have received both the shots of the vaccine and had tested positive for the infection just two weeks ago. However, despite my diabetic condition for which I have been taking insulin for the past 45 years, I only had body ache and weakness. I did not even require oxygen treatment and now my 14-day quarantine will be over soon. The vaccine has proven quite effective among senior citizens. The deaths also happened when the patient was being transported from our hospital to the Velha primary health care centre and then was being brought to Poona hospital. In the other case, the patient had an oxygen saturation of 95 in the night and in the morning died, possibly because of cardiac arrest or another reason.”