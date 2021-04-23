Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid outbreak at old age home: 47 infected, two dead
pune news

Covid outbreak at old age home: 47 infected, two dead

Dr Vinod Shah, a septuagenarian and one of the first recipients of Covishield under the healthcare workers category, runs the old age home.
By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times, Pune
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 10:08 PM IST
A health worker in PPE kit checks oxygen level of passengers at railway station in Pune on Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT File Photo)

In the remote taluka of Velha, a retirement home run by the Janseva Foundation reported a Covid-19 outbreak on April 9, which saw 47 senior citizens infected. Of the 180, 47 tested positive and 30 needed a doctor’s attention.

While most have recovered, two deaths were reported, despite the age factor and reported comorbidities.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

All the senior citizens had got their first shot of the vaccine.

Vishal Shinde, block development officer of Velha, said, “We had reported 47 positive cases from this home and two deaths. Since most of them had got on vaccine shot they did not report any severe symptoms. They also tested positive on April 9 and now most of them have already recovered.”

Dr Vinod Shah, himself a septuagenarian and one of the first recipients of Covishield under the healthcare workers category, runs the home. He said, “I have received both the shots of the vaccine and had tested positive for the infection just two weeks ago. However, despite my diabetic condition for which I have been taking insulin for the past 45 years, I only had body ache and weakness. I did not even require oxygen treatment and now my 14-day quarantine will be over soon. The vaccine has proven quite effective among senior citizens. The deaths also happened when the patient was being transported from our hospital to the Velha primary health care centre and then was being brought to Poona hospital. In the other case, the patient had an oxygen saturation of 95 in the night and in the morning died, possibly because of cardiac arrest or another reason.”

In the remote taluka of Velha, a retirement home run by the Janseva Foundation reported a Covid-19 outbreak on April 9, which saw 47 senior citizens infected. Of the 180, 47 tested positive and 30 needed a doctor’s attention.

While most have recovered, two deaths were reported, despite the age factor and reported comorbidities.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

All the senior citizens had got their first shot of the vaccine.

Vishal Shinde, block development officer of Velha, said, “We had reported 47 positive cases from this home and two deaths. Since most of them had got on vaccine shot they did not report any severe symptoms. They also tested positive on April 9 and now most of them have already recovered.”

Dr Vinod Shah, himself a septuagenarian and one of the first recipients of Covishield under the healthcare workers category, runs the home. He said, “I have received both the shots of the vaccine and had tested positive for the infection just two weeks ago. However, despite my diabetic condition for which I have been taking insulin for the past 45 years, I only had body ache and weakness. I did not even require oxygen treatment and now my 14-day quarantine will be over soon. The vaccine has proven quite effective among senior citizens. The deaths also happened when the patient was being transported from our hospital to the Velha primary health care centre and then was being brought to Poona hospital. In the other case, the patient had an oxygen saturation of 95 in the night and in the morning died, possibly because of cardiac arrest or another reason.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP