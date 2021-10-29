Covid: Pune district reports 233 new cases, five deaths

PUNE On Friday, Pune district has reported 233 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,939 deaths and 3,759 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 31,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 113 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 365,220 and the death toll stood at 6,888 as five more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 57 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 520,663 and the death toll stood at 9,199 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 63 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 268,598 and the toll stood at 3,503 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 31,477 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and in total 12,069,119. Of which 7,828,790 are first doses and 4,240,329 are second doses. A total of 736 sites saw vaccination of which 536 were government centres and 200 were private centres.

