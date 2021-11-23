Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Pune News / Covid: Pune district sees 208 new cases, four deaths
pune news

Covid: Pune district sees 208 new cases, four deaths

As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 208 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection
As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 208 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 09:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 208 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,022 deaths and 2,027 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 49,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 463 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 367,309 and the death toll stood at 6,952 as four more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 102 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 522,635 and the death toll stood at 9,212 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 43 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 269,555 and the toll stood at 3,509 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 49,738 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 12,772,427. Of which 8,014,987 are first doses and 4,757,440 are second doses. A total of 645 sites saw vaccination of which 501 were government centres and 144 were private.

