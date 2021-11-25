Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid: Pune district sees 278 new cases, 15 deaths

Pune district also saw 46,187 vaccinations against Covid on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and in total 12,820,296. Of which 8,026,249 are first doses and 4,794,047 are second doses
Published on Nov 25, 2021 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

On Wednesday, Pune district has reported 278 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,037 deaths and 1,974 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 49,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 114 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 367,423 and the death toll stood at 6,965 as 13 more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 97 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 522,732 and the death toll stood at 9,214 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 67 new cases and the progressive count went up to 269,622 and the toll stood at 3,509 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 46,187 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and in total 12,820,296. Of which 8,026,249 are first doses and 4,794,047 are second doses. A total of 602 sites saw vaccination of which 451 were government centres and 151 were private.

