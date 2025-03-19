Menu Explore
CR begins speed sensing system trial at Bhor Ghat

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 19, 2025 06:20 AM IST

After installing “speed sensing devices” on tracks near Thakurwadi and Jambrung cabins at the Monkey Hill section, the Central Railway (CR) has started trials in Bhor Ghat to ensure trains travelling from Pune to Mumbai do not have to stop while reducing speed during the descend.

The system will eliminate the need for passenger trains to stop, saving at least 4 to 5 minutes per train, according to railway officials. (HT PHOTO)
Post trials by a team of Lucknow’s Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) under the ministry of railways, the report will be submitted to CR headquarters before the facility is implemented at the stretch. The system will eliminate the need for passenger trains to stop, saving at least 4 to 5 minutes per train, according to railway officials.

While traveling from Pune to Mumbai, trains encounter a downhill slope in Bhor Ghat, requiring drivers to operate with extreme caution. Often, trains stop and proceed slowly, causing delays in reaching Mumbai. If the train’s speed increases even slightly, there is a risk of derailment. Therefore, railway authorities exercise “extra vigilance”, especially during the monsoon season. The new system automatically regulates train speed preventing unnecessary stops and delays.

“The new system will be put in place at the Bhor Ghat section soon,” said Swapnil Neela, chief public relations officer, CR.

