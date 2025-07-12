The Central Railway (CR) has completed the detailed project report (DPR) for the revised semi high-speed railway corridor connecting Pune, Ahilyanagar, Shirdi and Nashik. The development comes after union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in January 2025 instructed the railway administration to develop a new DPR taking into consideration the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) at Khodad, Junnar, an international-level telescope research facility that was coming in the way of the original alignment of the Pune-Nashik route. CR completes DPR for revised semi high-speed Pune-Ahilyanagar-Shirdi-Nashik rail corridor. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Engineers from the CR’s Pune division conducted extensive surveys and completed the DPR. Currently, final corrections are being made to the paperwork, and the revised report is expected to be submitted to the ministry of railways within a week.

Mohit Singh, deputy chief engineer of CR’s Pune division, said, “Final revisions to the DPR are underway and the document will soon be submitted to higher authorities. Once approved, the project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between key cities in Maharashtra and promote regional development.”

Despite demands from local residents and some political representatives that the project follow the old route which had already seen land acquisition in areas such as Nashik, Sinnar and Shirdi, the new alignment was finalised to ensure that the GMRT facility remains unaffected.

As per the new DPR, the Pune-Ahilyanagar stretch will run parallel to the existing highway while a fresh alignment has been proposed for the Shirdi-Nashik segment. The total length of the new Pune-Nashik rail line will be approximately 235 kilometres, with Pune to Ahilyanagar accounting for 125 kilometres and Shirdi to Nashik covering about 82 kilometres. Though the revised route may increase travel time by around 45 minutes as compared to the older alignment, railway officials have assured that the new route is obstacle-free and technically sound.

Member of Parliament Dr Amol Kolhe said, “It is technically feasible to construct the rail line either on elevated structures or through tunnels without disturbing the GMRT. The route holds industrial and agricultural significance and benefits both job-seeking commuters and farmers alike.”