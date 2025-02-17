CR provides better facilities to pax travelling to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh

With the Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj drawing to a close, there is an increase in the number of people travelling to Prayagraj from across the country. Whereas the Central Railway (CR) has now made special arrangements for passengers travelling to Prayagraj from Pune and Mumbai in the form of additional trains and various types of ‘on ground help’ at railway stations. While ‘Special Train Services’ have been started to accommodate the surge in passengers, the CR has scheduled 42 special train services for the Maha Kumbh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information given by the CR, it has introduced comprehensive arrangements, including special train services, enhanced passenger amenities, and extensive crowd management strategies across its network in a bid to ensure a seamless and convenient travel experience for devotees travelling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

While ‘Special Train Services’ have been started to accommodate the surge in passengers, the CR has scheduled 42 special train services for the Maha Kumbh. These include - 14 trips of CSMT-Mau-CSMT specials, two trips of Pune-Mau-Pune specials, 12 trips of Nagpur-Danapur-Nagpur specials, and four trips of LTT-Banaras-LTT specials. Additionally, numerous special trains operated by other railways will pass through CR stations, providing further convenience to the pilgrims.

Whereas in the Pune railway division, there are currently seven trains running towards the Prayagraj area. Train no. 12149 Pune to Danapur and the remaining five weekly (on an average one per day) are serving the devotees. Also, the Pune division is operating a special train to Prayagraj with six trips (train 01455 Pune to Mau with 110% occupancy).

Swapnil Neela, CR chief public relations officer, said, “Important stations where passengers are boarding/deboarding Prayagraj trains in the Pune division are: Pune, Daund, Ahmednagar, Miraj and Kolhapur. While 10 station staff and squad batches have been deployed along with RPF personnel to attend to the trains, commercial officers are also present, especially at the time of berthing till departure.”

“Passengers are advised to arrive at the station well in advance to facilitate smoother boarding and a hassle-free journey. We are committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and efficient travel experience for all passengers journeying to Maha Kumbh 2025,” Neela said.