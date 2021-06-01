Crime branch official’s relative arrested for attacking doctor, cop on the run

An official of unit 3 of Pune police crime branch is on the run while his relative has been remanded to judicial custody for attacking a 25-year-old doctor at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Baner on Monday afternoon.

The arrested man was identified as Sagar Siddheshwar Gaikwad (35), a resident of DP road area of Aundh. The doctor who was attacked was identified as Ajay Shrimaskar (25) who was treating the maternal uncle of the arrested man.

“He has been sent to Yerawada central jail and we are looking for the policeman. Gaikwad’s uncle is admitted in the hospital and their family got a call from the hospital that their patient was serious and had to be taken into ICU. Around 1:30pm when they tried to call the doctor, he did not answer the call. It resulted in a fight and when the two parties were in the police station to lodge a complaint, the policeman attacked the doctor again,” said assistant police inspector Rajesh Malegave of Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case.

Dr Shrimaskar was attending a meeting at the hospital around 1:45pm when Gaikwad forcefully entered his office and attacked him while asking the reason for not answering his family’s calls.

When the doctor and the complainant went to the police station to report the issue, an argument broke out between the two parties and the crime branch official attacked the doctor.

A case under Sections 353, 332, 323, 504, 506, 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010 was registered at Chaturshringi police station.