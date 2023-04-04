Home / Cities / Pune News / 23 detained during raid on gambling den in Lonikand

23 detained during raid on gambling den in Lonikand

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 04, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Police raided an illegal gambling den in Lonikand, seizing materials worth ?54,790 and detaining 23 people, including the owner. A case has been registered.

The Social Security cell of the Crime Branch raided an ongoing gambling den in the Lonikand area on Monday and during the operation seized gambling material worth 54,790.

The Social Security cell of the Crime Branch raided an ongoing gambling den in the Lonikand area on Monday (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A case was registered against 23 people, including the owner of the gambling den and all of the accused have been detained.

The Social Security cell of the Crime Branch received information that perpetrators were indulging in illegal gambling after which the police team raided the gambling den.

The action was initiated under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector (SPI) Bharat Jadhav of the Social Security Cell and his staff.

accused action case crime branch gambling den illegal gambling information operation owner
