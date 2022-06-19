Crimes against women increase in 2022, safety a far cry in Pune
PUNE With crimes against women rising considerably in 2022, shows how the city is a far cry from being safe for women.
Amongst other crimes, the most prominent crimes against women include rape, assault on women, kidnapping and abduction, cruelty by husband and domestic violence.
According to the latest data shared by Bharosa cell to HT, the total number of cases registered under the major crimes against women is 659 cases in 2022. The cases have seen a spike since the last three years, with the city reporting 341 cases in the first five months of 2020 and 473 cases in 2021.
Pertaining to the pandemic induced lockdown, the police department saw a rise in domestic violence cases. “The mental pressure, work from home and other determinants increased the cruelty by husbands and relatives on women,” said assistant police inspector Sujata Shamne who heads the Mahila Sahayak Kaksh of the Bharosa cell.
According to the report, there were 82 domestic violence cases under cruelty by husbands in 2020. The number of cases, in 2022 is 112. Last year, when the nation faced an entire lockdown for most of the months, the cases of domestic violence were the highest.
One of the main reasons for the rise in cases is the increase in reporting by people. Pune-based lawyer, advocate Abhishek Upadhye said. “More women have become aware about their rights. They are coming forward to report the crimes to the police.”
The highest spike is seen in rape cases. While only 17 cases reported in 2020, 138 cases have been reported this year. Shamne added, “We report a lot of rape cases every week. The rape cases take place in different areas like public toilets, buses, vehicles,etc.”
Apart from the major crimes, the report also mentions cases under murder, POCSO, dowry deaths, abetment to suicide and trafficking.
Talking about the possible ways to reduce the crime, Upadhye said, “There needs to be stricter laws. Along with that, the people and educational institutions need to use the counselling sessions done by the Bharosa cell effectively.”
The Bharosa cell which was specifically created for protection of women, children and senior citizens include 38 Damini Marshals who help the distressed women. “We need more Damini Marshalls in the cell. Additionally, the number of women officers in public places should also increase. There needs to be a change of mentality among citizens,” said Shamne.
Sunil Thopte, police inspector heading Bharosa cell said, “The lockdown is a major reason for the rise in cases. Apart from that, changes in family structures have also led to crimes.Police take immediate action as soon as we receive any call. The social mentality should change. People should believe in the police and file complaints.
While the cases of crime against women continue to rise in the city, the Pune police is making efforts to make the citizens vigilant.
