Crowd of 50K; chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ echo at PM’s gathering in Dehu
Amidst the chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a gathering after inaugurating the Shila (rock) temple at Dehu.
On arrival, he was extended a rousing reception by party workers and sympathisers, some donning traditional dresses, who were awaiting his arrival for several hours. Many women were present en route, waving their hands at the Prime Minister’s arrival.
Despite the roads being closed and barricaded, a large crowd of at least 50,000 people from Dehu and adjacent villages gathered to get a glimpse of the prime minister. From elderly persons, to women and children, villagers walked across fields and farms to reach the pandal where the gathering was taking place.
Dhondiba Chavan a local villager from Dehu said, “It is a great day for us Dehukars as Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to our village and that too for this auspicious occasion when the Wari tradition is restarting from next week after a gap of two years. He is the first PM to come to Dehu after Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who was the then king of entire country.
Another local villager Devta Bongale who had come along with her children and a group of women said, “Today, we woke up at 4 am to fill drinking water, and since then have been preparing and getting ready to attend this event. We just want to get a glimpse of PM Modi at least from long distance, but want to see him once in our lifetime. Though we had to face some difficulties and restrictions from last two days, attending this event is worth it,”
The pandal was surrounded with vehicles and long queues of villagers. Warkari groups, various organisations and political party leaders had come to attend the event. Some of the Warkari groups had come from across the state like Kolhapur, Satara, Parbhani and Pandharpur.
