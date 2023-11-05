Cyber fraudster dupes Union Bank of India to the tune of 23 lakh

An unknown cyber fraudster has been booked for duping Union Bank of India, Fergusson Road branch, to the tune of ₹22.92 lakh, said officials. A case regarding the incident was registered at Shivajinagar police station under sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC and sections 66(c), 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place on January 4, 2022, and a case was registered on November 4.

A complaint was filed by Avanikant Niranjan Samantray (37), a resident of Koregaon Park, who works as an officer at Union Bank of India.

According to police, on January 4, 2022, he received a call from an unknown number and the man pretended to be Vivek Sawant, director of Sky Moto Auto Mobile Company Private Limited, who asked the complainant to put some amount in fixed deposits.

After gaining the confidence of the complainant, he sent an email via a fake mail ID and requested the bank to transfer ₹22,92,746 to three different accounts.

Arvind Mane, senior police inspector at Shivajinagar police station, said, “The accused created a fake e-mail ID and with the help of a fake letterhead, fake signature of the company he wrote a mail to the bank regarding the transfer of money.’’

Considering a genuine money transfer request from the company, the bank acted on the request and transferred the said money to the bank details provided by the accused.

After the money was debited, the company officials contacted the bank, after which the bank approached the police.

