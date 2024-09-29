Cyber police attacked in Rajasthan; one suspect held 

A cyber police personnel from Pimpri-Chinchwad was attacked while on duty in Rajasthan on Thursday. The attack occurred when the team of police were conducting an operation aimed at cracking down the cyber fraud activities. According to police sources, the cyber police were on the way to arrest two suspects near Jaipur, Rajasthan. During the raid, Akshat who driving an SUV car, tried to run over police. However, Pravin Swami, API, cyber cell, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, survived the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

One of the suspects, Mayank Goyal was arrested by the cyber police and with the help of Mayank they laid the trap for another accused Akshat Goyal. During the raid, Akshat who driving an SUV car, tried to run over police. However, Pravin Swami, API, cyber cell, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, survived the situation.

Commenting about the incident, Swami said, “Accused was involved in ₹1.2 crore cyber fraud. When we were about to arrest him, he tried to run over a car on us. Somehow, we saved ourselves and registered an attempt to murder case against him at the local police station.’’