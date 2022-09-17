Cyclists protest against ban on entry at SPPU campus

At least 60 cyclists staged a protest on Saturday to show their discontentment against Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration which has banned their entry to the campus.

The protest was held by the city-based Indo Athletic Society, who reached out to vice-chancellor KV Kale and urged him to reconsider the decision.

“The ban on cyclists has been put in place by the university administration for more than a month now, and a notice regarding the same is put up at the entry gate, which is unfair as two and four-wheelers are allowed on campus,” said Gajanan Khaire, founder and president of Indo Athletic Society.

Khaire in the letter submitted to the vice-chancellor of SPPU has also said, that other institutions like the IIT and IITMs’ are promoting cycling on campuses and discouraging motor vehicles. He has urged the administration to review the ban.

Anand Kansal, an avid cyclist, said, “I used to often come to SPPU to cycle during morning hours. It is a good form of exercise and the campus is pollution free and safe.”

Another Uma Dongre said, “I used to come to the university along with my family because of the lovely campus, and the place is safer for kids to cycle.”

According to SPPU officials, the decision was taken keeping the safety of pedestrians in mind.

Prafull Pawar, registrar at SPPU, declined to comment on the issue and said, “We are abiding by the rules.”

Another SPPU official requesting anonymity said, “We have seen cycling groups riding fast, holding races inside the campus which can harm other walkers and runners. We allow only students and staff the use of cycles within the campus.”