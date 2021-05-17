Cyclone Tauktae: Minor damage in rural areas, 14 cases of tree falling reported on Monday

In comparison to Sunday, fewer cases of tree falls were reported on Monday due to the inclement weather caused by the passing cyclone Tauktae. However, cases of minor damages to homes have been reported in rural parts.

Pune city and rural parts experienced less intensity wind with rainfall on Monday.

In total, 14 cases of tree falls were reported in the city from areas of Katraj, Dhankavadi, Koregaon Park, Hadapsar, Somwar peth and Ganeshkhind Road. In rural parts, minor damage to houses and school buildings have been reported in Khed, Bhor and Mulshi tehsil. The administration has started the panchanama procedure to assess the damage caused to houses and the agriculture sector.

“All the necessary precautions were taken. We also spoke to public representatives. We had given specific instructions and made sure that those were followed. Total damage to roofs across Pune district is only reported from Mulshi, Bhor and Khed. The damage has been done in the narrow ghat areas and the speed of wind was over 100-120 km/hr. The administration had taken necessary precautions because of which no loss of life and severe injury has been reported in the rural parts. The damage to property has also been minimised,” said Ayush Prasad, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO.

The cases of tree falling were also reduced on Monday. On Sunday, 40 cases were reported until 9 pm.

“On Monday until 4 pm, we attended 14 calls of tree falling but most of them were in the early morning. As the alert has been issued, we request people to be at safe places,” said Nilesh Mahajan, a fire officer in PMC fire department.