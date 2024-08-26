D Y Patil Medical College, Boston univ to collaborate for TB research  

Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri in collaboration with Boston University and Johns Hopkins University on Friday started a study to identify and analyse long-term pulmonary effects in Tuberculosis (TB) patients’ post-recovery. The study will guide advanced diagnostic methodologies as well as treatment that can prevent post-TB Lung diseases at an early stage, said the officials. India accounts for over a quarter of the global TB burden with an estimated 2.7 million incident cases and over 400,000 deaths each year. (HT PHOTO)

As per the officials, as many as 200 people will be enrolled for the study titled, ‘“Phenotype, Progression, and Immune Correlates of Post-Tuberculosis Lung Disease (Post TB Lung Disease - PTLD)”.

India accounts for over a quarter of the global TB burden with an estimated 2.7 million incident cases and over 400,000 deaths each year. Despite successful TB treatments, 50 to 75% of cases have spirometry-defined lung function defects and are at a 3-fold higher risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) independent of smoking, said the officials.

A distinguished group of researchers and medical professionals includes Dr Vidya Mave, director of Johns Hopkins India, alongside Dr Nishi Suryavanshi, deputy director at the same institution. Besides, Dr JS Bhavalkar, dean of DPU; and Dr AL Kakrani, director of Academic Collaboration. Other notable members include Dr. Barthwal MS, professor and head of Pulmonary Medicine, Dr Parag Ratnakar, Director of the Central Clinical Laboratory, Dr Khaladkar, professor and head of Radiology, and Dr Shazad Mirza, associate professor of Microbiology at DPU.

The study, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, USA aims to address key knowledge gaps in understanding of PTLD by characterising its phenotype, progression, and immune correlates.

As per the researchers, the key objective of this research study is to identify and analyse long-term pulmonary effects and guide advanced diagnostic methodologies as well as treatment that can prevent post-TB Lung diseases at an early stage.

Dr Akshay Gupte, principal investigator from Boston University, stated, “This research study on post-TB lung diseases is not just about gaining scientific knowledge but more importantly it is about improving the lives of the individuals who suffer the lasting effects of this disease.”

Dr Barthwal, said, “TB is a major global health challenge and continues to impact millions of lives worldwide. These post-TB lung diseases have been under-researched, leaving a significant gap in our knowledge of the condition. The comprehensive study will explore the clinical, pathological, and socio-economic dimensions of post-TB lung conditions.”