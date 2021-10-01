Dabholkar murder trial: SPP submits list of witnesses, documents

PUNE: The special public prosecutor (SPP) Prakash Suryavanshi submitted a list of documents and witnesses on whom he will be relying on during the murder trial of slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

Among the documents are spot panchanamas, forensic laboratory in Mumbai and 11 others.

The first hearing in the case after the charges were framed was held in the court of additional sessions judge SR Navandar with SPP Suryavanshi and defence lawyer Prakash Shalsingikar.

Among the accused, Sanjeev Punalkear was exempted from attending, Vikram Bhave was present in the court, Virendrasinh Tawade and Sachin Andure from Yerawada central jail and Sharad Kalaskar from Arthur road jail joined through video conference. The judge had ordered Aurangabad jail and Arthur road jail officials to send Andure and Kalaskar, respectively, to Yerawada central jail for ease of production.

Advocate Shalsingikar asked for the case dairy in the investigation to be submitted in the court. He cited a Bombay High Court order that mandated the prosecution to submit the case dairy which was then sealed and taken in custody of the court.

Meanwhile, the judge called upon the official of Mumbai jail to ask why Kalaskar had not been lodged in Yerawada even after express orders by the court. The Mumbai jail official said that the court received the order today (Thursday) and could not respond in time.

“Send the accused to the Yerawada jail immediately,” said judge Navandar.

Attend father’s memorial online: Judge to Tawade

Tawade had asked for permission to attend his father’s first annual memorial on October 5. The judge asked him to make arrangements and attend it online between 11am and 3pm on October 5.