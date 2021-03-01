Dagdusheth temple to remain closed today

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple and other ganesh temples in the city will remain closed on the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after looking at the Covid surge in the last 15 days.

“All the rituals will be conducted under the presence of priests, but no general public will be allowed to enter the temple. The link of e-darshan will be available for all,” said Ashok Godse, president of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust.

“Footfall of around four lakh devotees is generally expected throughout the day so it is better to keep the temple closed looking at the rising number of Covid patients in the city,” added Godse.

One of the oldest temples in the city, the Kasba Ganpati temple will remain open for darshan, however all the precautionary measures will be strictly adhered to.

“We have made arrangements in such a way that only 10 persons that too with maintaining six-foot distance can enter the temple and no one will be allowed entry into the sanctum as people will have to take darshan from outside. We have also installed a screen at the main entrance,” said Shrikant Shete, president of Kasba Ganpati Mandal.

In Chinchwad, at the Morya Gosavi Temple, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has imposed 24-hour curfew in temple premises.

The curfew will start from midnight (March 2) and it will continue until midnight (March 3).

The administration has appealed people to follow all implemented norms strictly. Along with the temple all the shops around the premises will remain closed for 24 hours.

Sukharata Apartment chowk, Fakirbhai Pansare Urdu school chowk, Mangalmurti square, Chintamani Ganesh temple will be under curfew.

“Only priests will be allowed in the temple and that too they have to carry identity card with themselves as police bandobast will be there around the temple,” added Mandar Dev, priest from Morya Gosavi Temple.