close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Daily wager kills wife on suspicion of character

Daily wager kills wife on suspicion of character

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 09:02 AM IST

28-year-old daily wager murdered his wife by smashing her head with an axe on Tuesday morning as he suspected that she was having an affair

Pune: A 28-year-old man murdered his wife by smashing her head with an axe on Tuesday morning as he suspected that she was having an affair.

28-year-old daily wager murdered his wife by smashing her head with an axe on Tuesday morning as he suspected that she was having an affair. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
28-year-old daily wager murdered his wife by smashing her head with an axe on Tuesday morning as he suspected that she was having an affair. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused, a daily wager, has been identified as Lakhan Kamble (28) from Kalamb in Dharashiv district and staying at Sambha Colony in Warje.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the Warje-Malwadi police, the couple used to have frequent fights and heated arguments as Lakhan doubted his wife’s character. Currently unemployed, he had a heated argument with his wife Uma alias Pooja Lakhan Kambale (25) and smashed her head with an axe in a fit of anger.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and shifted Uma to the Sassoon General Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Lakhan was later arrested.

Ajay Kulkarni, inspector, Warje-Malwadi police, said, “The accused suspected his wife’s character.”

The Warje-Malwadi police filed a case against the accused on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out