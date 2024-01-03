Daily wager kills wife on suspicion of character

Pune: A 28-year-old man murdered his wife by smashing her head with an axe on Tuesday morning as he suspected that she was having an affair. 28-year-old daily wager murdered his wife by smashing her head with an axe on Tuesday morning as he suspected that she was having an affair. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused, a daily wager, has been identified as Lakhan Kamble (28) from Kalamb in Dharashiv district and staying at Sambha Colony in Warje.

According to the Warje-Malwadi police, the couple used to have frequent fights and heated arguments as Lakhan doubted his wife’s character. Currently unemployed, he had a heated argument with his wife Uma alias Pooja Lakhan Kambale (25) and smashed her head with an axe in a fit of anger.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and shifted Uma to the Sassoon General Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Lakhan was later arrested.

Ajay Kulkarni, inspector, Warje-Malwadi police, said, “The accused suspected his wife’s character.”

The Warje-Malwadi police filed a case against the accused on Tuesday.