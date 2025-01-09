Menu Explore
‘Dance bar’ raided near Panchgani, several arrested 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Musical equipment, mobile phones and a car, worth more than ₹25 lakh, were seized and further probe was on

As many as 21 persons have been arrested after women were found performing obscene dances at a hotel near Panchgani, officials said on Wednesday. The owner of Hotel Hirabaug, located in Bhilar in Satara district, was among the accused, officials said. 

Some 12 women, under the guise of singers and waitresses, wearing skimpy dresses were engaged in obscene dances in front of around 20 customers, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Some 12 women, under the guise of singers and waitresses, wearing skimpy dresses were engaged in obscene dances in front of around 20 customers, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A raid was conducted on Tuesday after receiving information that women served as bar dancers at the hotel, according to a release issued by Satara Police. 

“Some 12 women, under the guise of singers and waitresses, wearing skimpy dresses were engaged in obscene dances in front of around 20 customers,” it said. 

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants, and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016, as well as the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. 

Musical equipment, mobile phones and a car, worth more than 25 lakh, were seized and further probe was on, the release said. 

A police officer said they were probing from where these women were brought. The women would be handed over to their relatives after counselling, he added. (With agency inputs) 

