Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Day temperature in Pune to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 14
pune news

Day temperature in Pune to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 14

There is no respite from scorching heat for Punekars as the day temperature will continue to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 14, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune
On Friday, the city witnessed cloudy conditions after 4 pm. However, parts of Satara district received heavy rains and hailstorms (soft hail) in the evening hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

There is no respite from scorching heat for Punekars as the day temperature will continue to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 14, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune.

In Pune, Chinchwad recorded the highest temperature on Friday at 41.6 degrees Celsius.

“There is no chance of rain in Pune in the coming few days. There will be partly cloudy conditions for the next 48 hours after which the sky will be clear. The temperature for the next two-three days will remain above normal,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune.

On Friday, the city witnessed cloudy conditions after 4 pm. However, parts of Satara district received heavy rains and hailstorms (soft hail) in the evening hours.

“Over southern part, some wind dis-coordinating is existent extending low-pressure line so moisture incursion is there as a result in parts of Konkan, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara districts may get isolated very light to light rainfall activity. There is a chance of thundery activity in central Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP