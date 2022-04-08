Day temperature in Pune to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 14

There is no respite from scorching heat for Punekars as the day temperature will continue to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 14, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune.

In Pune, Chinchwad recorded the highest temperature on Friday at 41.6 degrees Celsius.

“There is no chance of rain in Pune in the coming few days. There will be partly cloudy conditions for the next 48 hours after which the sky will be clear. The temperature for the next two-three days will remain above normal,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune.

On Friday, the city witnessed cloudy conditions after 4 pm. However, parts of Satara district received heavy rains and hailstorms (soft hail) in the evening hours.

“Over southern part, some wind dis-coordinating is existent extending low-pressure line so moisture incursion is there as a result in parts of Konkan, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara districts may get isolated very light to light rainfall activity. There is a chance of thundery activity in central Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

