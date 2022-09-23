Day temperature to see a gradual rise in Pune: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that day temperature in the city is likely to go as high as 30 degrees Celsius till September 26. Rainfall in the district is likely to be light. As per the met department, monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more parts of the northwest and some parts of Central India after September 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department said that cloudy conditions in the city are likely to continue till the start of the coming week.

“The day temperature and night temperature are likely to increase gradually till September 26. The rainfall in the city will be light to very light during this time. The day temperature will be around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius during the day and the night temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

He added that there are no warnings for any subdivisions of Maharashtra after September 25. Isolated light rainfall is forecasted at all subdivisions of Maharashtra.

According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon has already started withdrawing from the northwest parts of India. As of Friday, the line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the extended range forecast issued by the weather department, monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more parts of the northwest and some parts of central India from September 29 to October 4.

“Due to trough/cyclonic circulation over central and peninsular India, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorm and lightning are likely over central and Peninsular India during this week.Rainfall activity is likely to be normal to above normal over central and peninsular India,” said IMD officials.

Day temperature on Friday was reported to be 28.1 degrees Celsius which was 2.1 degrees cooler than normal, and the night temperature was 20 degrees Celsius which was one degree cooler than normal.