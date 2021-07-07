Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DCP traffic proposes 22 new signals in 40 chowks

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) traffic Rahul Shrirame had submitted a proposal in January 2021 to install 22 new signals at 40 chowks across the city for smoother traffic flow
By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) traffic Rahul Shrirame had submitted a proposal in January 2021 to install 22 new signals at 40 chowks across the city for smoother traffic flow.

The proposal read, “The city is expanding and it is necessary to maintain a smooth traffic flow within the city. It is a fact that every resident of Pune owns at least two vehicles and some do not follow traffic rules. There is a need to strengthen the traffic department with new equipment, technology and adequate manpower. However, without these, it is difficult to maintain a smooth flow of traffic hence this proposal of adding 22 new signals with another additional 18 in 40 chowks.”

“The budget required for one signal to be set in a chowk is approximately 1 lakh,” said DCP Rahul Shrirame.

The names of the chowks for new signals as suggested by the traffic department to PMC are Shyamrao Ganjave chowk, Sahitya Parisad Chowk, Seva Sadan chowk, Takle Haveli chowk, Bhrahma hotel chowk, Panmala chowk, Neelayam Bridge chowk, VS Khandekar chowk, Kapil Malhar, Balaji chowk Pashan, Parnakuti chowk, Tarkeshwar chowk, General Post office chowk, Kharadi old Jakat naka chowk, Kharadi-Hadapsar bypass road, Durga Mata Mandir, Choudhary vasti chowk, New Airport road, Symbiosis school junction, Symbiosis law college chowk, Ramoshi gate chowk, Narpatgiri chowk, Beyur junction chowk and Handewadi chowk.

