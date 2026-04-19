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Dead men, fake heirs: Yerawada cops bust land grab racket targeting prime plots

The racket came to light after an FIR was registered on February 18, 2026, based on a complaint by New Delhi resident Abhinav Shrikishan Kotru (50)

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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The Yerawada police unearthed a land-grabbing syndicate that allegedly targeted properties of deceased individuals, arresting the suspected mastermind and two accomplices for attempting to usurp prime real estate near Aga Khan Palace using forged documents and impostors, a senior officer said on Saturday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. (HT)

The racket came to light after an FIR was registered on February 18, 2026, based on a complaint by New Delhi resident Abhinav Shrikishan Kotru (50). He alleged that two plots measuring a total of 1,078 sq metres, located opposite the Aga Khan Palace in Yerawada and owned by his late uncle Brij Kishan Kotru, were fraudulently transferred by the accused.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

During the investigation, police first detained Wazir Azmuddin Shikalkar from Satara on March 18. Interrogation revealed he had been used as a front for SK Agrofood Tech Pvt Ltd, allegedly created to facilitate illegal transactions and give it a veneer of legitimacy.

Police said the racket operated in an organised manner with clear role divisions, from identifying properties to arranging impostors and preparing forged documents. Investigators are now probing whether similar attempts were made in other parts of Pune and adjoining areas, and whether more individuals are involved.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Chilumula Rajnikant, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Yerwada Division) Sunil Jaitapurkar.

The investigation team included officers from Yerwada police station and technical staff, with call data record analysis playing a key role in tracking and arresting the accused.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Dead men, fake heirs: Yerawada cops bust land grab racket targeting prime plots
Home / Cities / Pune / Dead men, fake heirs: Yerawada cops bust land grab racket targeting prime plots
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