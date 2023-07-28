Final year students in a fix as SPPU yet to declare results

Despite the July 27 deadline given by state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil to declare results of final year students, some courses under the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are yet to announce the results. University administration officials said, results of masters courses will be declared in August. In the next phase, results of first year, second year and other courses will be declared. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

However, students who have applied for a master’s course have demanded the university to declare results immediately. According to officials of the board of examinations and evaluation , the results will be declared by July 31.

“The results of courses that have more students have been declared and results of other courses will be announced in the coming week. The staff and faculty are working tirelessly to declare results and make the marksheets available to students,”said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director, board of examinations and evaluation .

Results of the courses like - BA, BCom, BBA, BEd, B-Arch, BA LLB, BE, LLM, BSc, BCA, Hotel Management and Catering have been declared.

“I want to enrol for a master’s course in Australia, but as the results of the science stream haven’t been declared, the admission process is on hold. We demand that the results be declared soon,” said Ashwini Kamble a student.

University administration officials said, results of masters courses will be declared in August. In the next phase, results of first year, second year and other courses will be declared.

