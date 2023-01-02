Death count climbs to four in Solapur firecracker factory blaze

The death toll in Solapur firecracker factory blaze has increased to four. Early on Monday, another worker succumbed to burn injuries at a local hospital, said officials. On Sunday three deaths were reported.

According to Shirish Sardeshpande, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Solapur Rural, “All the victims in the fire tragedy are women. Those who have suffered burn injuries are undergoing treatment at local hospitals. The fourth person succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.”

According to police officials, firecrackers were stored in the factory unit where the staff was working even as it was Sunday. After the initial fire at around 2:30 pm, minor explosions occurred, resulting in massive fumes in the factory.Locals who first reached the spot to rescue people struck inside said, it took at least an hour for the fire brigade team to reach the spot. The cracker-making unit has been set up at a hillock with no other industries around.

