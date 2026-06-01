Pune: The death toll in the hooch case in Pune continues to rise, with one death reported on Sunday, taking the number to 17. The latest victim was identified as Devendra Yadav (37), a resident of Chikhali, who was undergoing treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Death toll in Pune hooch tragedy rises to 17; one more dies during treatment

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Hospital officials said Yadav was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at 6:15 pm on May 30 after his condition deteriorated. He reportedly died at 6:40 am on Sunday.

According to doctors, the provisional cause of death has been recorded as unknown poisoning. Investigators suspect consumption of spurious liquor mixed with methanol. “A post-mortem examination has been conducted and viscera samples have been preserved for chemical analysis. The final medical opinion has been kept pending until laboratory reports are received, said Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCMH.

Yadav had allegedly consumed liquor at Phugewadi on May 26. He later developed generalised weakness, abdominal pain and loss of appetite. His health continued to deteriorate before he was shifted to YCM Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} With the latest death, the toll has reached 17, including 13 deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad and four in Hadapsar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the latest death, the toll has reached 17, including 13 deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad and four in Hadapsar. {{/usCountry}}

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Health officials said nine patients are still undergoing treatment at various government hospitals. Of them, five are admitted at YCM Hospital, while three are undergoing treatment at Aundh District Hospital.

A senior health official said the focus remains on saving the lives of those undergoing treatment and determining the exact cause of death through scientific analysis.

Dr Wable added, “We are closely monitoring all admitted patients. The final cause of death in each case will be established after receiving chemical analysis reports.”