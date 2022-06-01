Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deccan college museum to be open for public on weekends

The college administration also primarily agreed to allot one acre to set up hostel for students from economically backward class (EBC) on the campus
Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister, on Monday visited the Deccan College (deemed to be university) and it was decided to open some sections and museum of the college on weekends for tourists. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Pune: Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister, on Monday visited the Deccan College (deemed to be university) and it was decided to open some sections and museum of the college on weekends for tourists. The college administration also primarily agreed to allot one acre to set up hostel for students from economically backward class (EBC) on the campus.

“We discussed various issues and concerns of the university. The Maratha museum work is completed, and 10 crore will be allocated for other works. As the college has historical significance and houses many ancient objects, it is our duty to preserve them and open the museum for public,” he said.

“Just like the Mumbai university will be opened for tourists and public on weekends, the Deccan university premises and its museums will be made open on Saturdays and Sundays for public,” the minister said.

Samant said, “The Deccan college campus is spread across 150 acres and it will be helpful if they provide one acre to set up hostel for students from economically backward families or farmer family. In today’s meeting, the college agreed to give the land and we will be following up till the land is allocated.”

