Deccan Queen’s heritage dining car back on track

The iconic Deccan Queen Express – fondly known as the ‘Queen of the Deccan’ and a favourite among Mumbai-Pune commuters – has resumed service with a refreshed heritage look, offering passengers a blend of nostalgia and modern comfort. Central Railway (CR) has restored the train’s historic dining car with a traditional heritage theme, reviving one of the most distinctive features of India’s railway history while enhancing the overall travel experience. The Deccan Queen is regarded as the only train in India that offers passengers a dedicated dining car where they can sit and enjoy freshly prepared meals in a restaurant-like ambience while the train is in motion. (HT PHOTO)

The Deccan Queen is regarded as the only train in India that offers passengers a dedicated dining car where they can sit and enjoy freshly prepared meals in a restaurant-like ambience while the train is in motion. For decades, travellers have cherished the experience of relishing hot meals as the train winds through the scenic western ghats, making the dining car one of the train’s biggest attractions.

As per the information shared by the railways, as part of the refurbishment, CR has upgraded several passenger amenities across the train. The coaches now feature improved washrooms, redesigned interiors, refurbished AC chair car seating, and a heritage-themed dining coach. The makeover aims to preserve the legacy of the nearly century-old train while providing a more comfortable and aesthetically appealing journey for passengers. Passengers do not need a separate reservation to access the dining car. Travellers holding tickets in general, second seating (2S), AC chair car, or the vistadome coach can visit and dine there by paying a nominal service charge ranging from ₹5 to ₹70.

The newly renovated dining car now features comfortable sofas, carpeting, traditional Warli artwork, and heritage-inspired interiors that recreate the charm of the train’s glorious past. The coach has a seating capacity of 32 passengers at a time. The menu continues to comprise railway classics such as bread and butter, cheese toast, cutlets, sandwiches, omelettes, and other light snacks, preserving the timeless ‘restaurant on wheels’ experience that has defined the Deccan Queen for generations.

“I have been travelling between Pune and Mumbai for nearly 15 years, and the dining car has always been the highlight of my journey. The new heritage interiors beautifully preserve the old-world charm while making the experience even more comfortable,” said Pune-based IT professional Hari Reddy, who travelled on the train after the renovation. Mumbai resident Neha Shah, another passenger, said that the refurbished coach offers a unique experience rarely found on Indian trains. “It feels like stepping into a heritage restaurant on wheels. The Warli artwork, comfortable seating, and scenic views through the windows make the journey memorable. It is wonderful that the railways have preserved this iconic feature,” she said.

The Deccan Queen (train number 12124) departs from Pune at 7.15 am and reaches Mumbai CSMT at 10.25 am, while train number 12123 leaves Mumbai CSMT at 5.10 pm and arrives in Pune at 8.25 pm. With its restored heritage dining car and upgraded passenger facilities, the nearly 96-year-old train continues to strengthen its reputation as one of India’s most iconic and cherished railway services.