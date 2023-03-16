Decision on 40 per cent tax rebate by PMC likely today

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has called a meeting on Friday to take a call on 40 per cent rebate on property tax that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently discontinued.

Earlier on March 8, Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis met legislators from Pune to discuss continuing the 40 per cent rebate for residents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Thursday, the urban development department, which is currently headed by Shinde, issued a letter to PMC and asked the civic administration to share all details about the issue.

“A meeting has been called at 2:30pm at Chief Minister’s Office on March 17. The administration has been directed to remain present with relevant documents,” stated the letter signed by Shivaji Chavan, section officer.

Earlier on March 8, Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis met legislators from Pune to discuss continuing the 40 per cent rebate for residents. Among those who met CM in Mumbai on the sidelines of the ongoing assembly session, were Chandrakant Patil, Madhuri Misal, Siddharth Shirole, Bhimrao Tapkir, Murlidhar Mohol and others.

“During our meeting last week, CM had assured us that he will call a meeting, which is now scheduled for Friday. We are expecting a positive outcome from the meeting,” said Mohol, who served as mayor of Pune.

As the state government had earlier asked PMC to scrap the rebate of 40 per cent in the property tax after the court’s decision, the civic body served notices to residents, which drew strong reaction from residents.

As PMC followed the state government’s decision and executed it last year, property tax shoot up drastically and it invited the anger of the citizens.

Following strong reactions in August last year, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar stopped collection of property tax dues pending further orders after over 60,000 citizens received text messages asking them to pay property tax dues in the wake of the decision to scrap 40% tax rebate. Following PMC chief putting on hold the recovery of dues last year, Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had promised to resolve the issue through a meeting with officials of the urban development department (UDD).

The Maha Vikas Agadhi has also raised this issue in the Maharashtra assembly blaming PMC and the state government for not handling the issue properly.