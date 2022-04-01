Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Dehu administration bans sale of meat and fish
pune news

Dehu administration bans sale of meat and fish

The rule, which will come into effect immediately, any hotel or business selling cooked or raw meat will be fined ₹5,000 in the first instance and ₹25,000, subsequently
Dehu is an important pilgrimage site in Maharashtra and is the birthplace of Sant Tukaram, one of the state’s renowned poet-saint who lived in the 17th century. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Anyone selling fish and meat in the village of Dehu will be fined up to 25,000, a circular issued by the Nagar Panchayat on April 1, has stated.

The rule, which will come into effect immediately, any hotel or business selling cooked or raw meat will be fined 5,000 in the first instance and 25,000, subsequently. The rule only extends to the town limits, officials said.

Dehu is an important pilgrimage site in Maharashtra and is the birthplace of Sant Tukaram, one of the state’s renowned poet-saint who lived in the 17th century.

“This is the birthplace of Tukaram maharaj and he propagated non-violence. So in his birthplace, killing of animals should not take place. If some is found selling chicken and mutton, he or she will be fined 5,000 in the first instance and in second instance, the fine will be 25,000,” said Smita Chavan, president of the Dehu nagar panchayat.

RELATED STORIES

“Those who wish to eat [non vegetarian food] can make it in their homes and meat will be available outside the town limit,” she added.

“Since Warkaris from all over the country visit the holy place, we don’t want to hurt their sentiments and we have disallowed the sale of meat and fish in town limit. People who want to eat non vegetarian food can get it from shops outside the town limit,” Dr Prashant Jadhav, chief executive officer, Dehu Municipal Council said.

Warkaris are pilgrims of the deity Vitthal, of whom Sant Tukaram was a devotee.

Atiq Shaikh, a restauranteur in Dehu said that a majority of his clients were vegetarian. “Most people ask for vegetarian food. The demand for non-vegetarian food is less. Many people prefer to eat meat at their home.”

On Friday, many fish sellers put up their shops as usual and officials from the municipal council instructed them to put their stalls outside the town limit which is three kilometres away.

A similar rule was in place from 1999 to 2004, but was discontinued by gram panchayat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP