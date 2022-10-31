Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Delay in SPPU final year results irk students

Delay in SPPU final year results irk students

pune news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 11:40 PM IST

Many students who want admissions, especially for law, are worried that they might lose a year due to delayed results

A senior official from the SPPU examination department requesting anonymity, said, there is certainly a delay in the announcement of results, but this week most of the results will be declared. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Due to the delay in final year results of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Sangram Jadhav, a student, has to wait to take admission for three-year LLB course, admissions for which are currently underway.

Many students who want admissions, especially for law, are worried that they might lose a year due to delayed results.

“I applied to the state CET cell to take admission for three-year law course. I am currently pursuing graduation from SPPU’s open learning school and the results are awaited. The admission process in other private universities is over and now the last chance is to take admission under the state CET cell,” said Sangram.

Kavita Mhalse, who is studying in one of the affiliated colleges of SPPU said, “We are eagerly waiting for our results. If they are not declared soon a year might go waste.”

A senior official from the SPPU examination department requesting anonymity, said, “There is certainly a delay in the announcement of results, but this week most of the results will be declared. We are trying our best to declare it soon as students want to take admission for further courses.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP