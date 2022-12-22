Delhi woman caught at Pune airport with gold paste worth 11 lakh hidden in rectum

Officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune customs on Tuesday seized 270 grams of gold paste worth ₹11.70 lakh from a Delhi-based woman, who arrived in Pune from Bangkok. The woman had concealed the gold paste in her body cavity.

IRS Dhananjay Kadam, custom officer at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport said, “Acting on the intelligence developed during passenger profiling, officers of Pune customs intercepted a woman passenger at Pune International airport who was travelling on SpiceJet flight from Bangkok to Pune.”

“The Dehil-based woman had concealed 270 grams of gold paste (containing 210 g of 24K gold) in her body cavity in capsule form. The market value of the gold is ₹11.70 lakhs. Further investigation is underway.