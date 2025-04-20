Deliberate attempt to incite riots in Nashik, strict action will be taken: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said there was a deliberate attempt to incite riots in Nashik following a court order directing the removal of unauthorised encroachments at the Satpeer Dargah in the city. Fadnavis on Saturday said there was a deliberate attempt to incite riots in Nashik following a court order. (HT)

Speaking to reporters in Shirur Kasar, Beed district, where he was attending the 91st Narali Saptah at Bhagwangad, Fadnavis said, “There was a conscious effort by some people to disturb peace and create riots. As per the court order, locals had themselves approached the police to remove the illegal encroachments. At that time, some individuals were seen deliberately pelting stones and attempting to incite communal unrest. Strict action will be taken against those involved.”

The state government has promised firm action and a thorough investigation to identify and penalise those responsible.

Violence During Demolition Drive

On Tuesday night, officials from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), trustees of the Satpeer Dargah, and police personnel began removing unauthorised structures at the dargah as directed by the Bombay High Court. The civic team arrived at the site with four JCB machines, eight dumpers, and seven vehicles around 11:00 PM.

However, the operation faced resistance as a violent mob gathered, pelting stones at police personnel. To control the situation, police carried out a mild lathi charge and used tear gas. A total of 21 policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and a Local Crime Branch (LCB) officer, were injured. Three police vehicles were damaged, and five to six others, including two police motorcycles, were torched. The injured personnel were admitted to nearby hospitals.

Kirankumar Chavan, DCP (Zone 1), Nashik, said, “Due to tensions and protests by local citizens against the removal of unauthorised religious structures, a gathering began around 11:00 PM on Tuesday. The protest turned aggressive, and the situation worsened. Senior officials reached the spot to manage the situation, but the crowd suddenly began pelting stones. Police then used tear gas to disperse them.”

Following the violence, police halted the demolition work. The situation was brought under control, and the demolition resumed around 5:30 AM on Wednesday. Using two JCB machines, 90% of the unauthorised structures were demolished, and encroachments in the surrounding area are being cleared.

So far, Nashik police have arrested 40 people involved in the violence, including office-bearers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Those arrested include Hanif Bashir Shaikh, chairman of the Nashik City Congress minority department, Nilofar Sheikh of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Arif Patel Sheikh of the NCPSP.

According to a police complaint filed by Assistant Police Inspector Satish Shirsath, civic officials had conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the dargah area on February 22. In response, dargah officials challenged the action in the Bombay High Court but later withdrew their case.

After this, notices declaring the structures as illegal were pasted on the dargah premises, and demolition was scheduled for Tuesday night.

Police have seized 57 motorcycles from the spot. An FIR has been registered at Mumbai Naka police station against 57 identified accused and 1,400 to 1,500 associates under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.