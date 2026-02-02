Demand to name Pune University Chowk double-decker flyover after Ajit Pawar

Pune: Mumbai, India - March 15, 2023: Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar step in at Vidhan Bhavan during Budget session in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

A demand has been raised to name the newly constructed double-decker flyover at Pune University Chowk after the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash recently.

In a letter addressed to the commissioners of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Dattatray Bahirat has urged the authorities to name the flyover as “Late Hon. Ajitdada Anantrao Pawar Flyover”.

The letter describes Ajit Pawar’s death as a major loss not just to his party or family, but to Maharashtra’s public life. It states that Pawar played a key role in several development projects across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and other parts of the state, and was known for his administrative grip, speed of decision-making and insistence on timely execution of works.

Referring to his tenure as deputy chief minister and finance minister, the letter says several of Pawar’s decisions proved crucial for the state’s development. One such decision, it notes, was aimed at easing traffic congestion on Ganeshkhind Road, which led to the construction of the double-decker flyover at Pune University Chowk.

The flyover project is nearing completion and is expected to be opened to traffic soon. The letter argues that naming the structure after Ajit Pawar would be a fitting tribute to his contribution to Pune’s infrastructure and his role in accelerating development works in the state.

The authorities have not yet responded to the demand.