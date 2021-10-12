Demand to reopen all gardens, extend timings grows louder in Pune

PUNE: There is growing demand among citizens and people’s representatives that all gardens within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits should be reopened and their timings extended beyond the current 7pm as most other utilities have resumed with extended timings following relaxations in Covid-19 norms. So far, only 110 out of the 204 gardens in the city have reopened after the civic body began relaxing restrictions. Also, the timings of these gardens are 6am to 10am and 4pm to 7pm which many want extended.

Aditya Malave, a corporator from Shivajinagar and member of the tree committee, demanded during the PMC general body meeting on Tuesday that all gardens in the city should be reopened at the earliest as citizens are facing problems due to closure of these gardens. “Only 60% of the gardens have been reopened which makes no sense. Everything else has reopened in the city. There are many groups that indulge in fitness activities in these gardens. They are facing problems. I have submitted a written application to the mayor of Pune and also to the garden department to take action on this and reopen all gardens in the city,” said Malave. Prior to Covid restrictions, some gardens in the city were even open till 8 or 9pm. With gradual relaxation in Covid curbs, citizens have demanded that the operational hours of gardens be extended.

PMC authorities said that the decision to reopen all gardens is under consideration and timings will be increased only after the state government issues instructions. “Small gardens where it is difficult to maintain social distancing have been kept closed. If the Covid situation continues to be under control, a decision related to the reopening of all these gardens will be taken. We have allowed children into the parks as schools have reopened. Also, senior citizens are being allowed as most of them are fully vaccinated. The timings are as per the orders issued by the government of Maharashtra,” said Ashok Ghorpade, head of PMC’s garden department.

Meanwhile, office goers are finding it difficult to visit gardens due to the 7pm deadline. “I used to go for a walk in the garden near my house from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. But now it is closed after 7pm. Those who are attending office find it difficult to follow this deadline. Everything else is reopening in the city, including schools and colleges. The civic body should think of extending this deadline,” said Chitra Ingole, a resident of Karvenagar.

With the vaccination having gathered pace and schools too reopening, senior citizens and children are allowed entry into the gardens. “I go to Sutar garden in Kothrud daily but the closing time in the evening is 7 pm which used to be 8 pm earlier. Hopefully, the timing will soon be extended,” said Arun Sahastrabuddhe, a senior citizen from Kothrud.

“#Pune Restaurants now open till 11 pm..schools opening up... swimming pools opening up... ALL GOOD! But did someone forget about the public parks and gardens?? They are still closing at 7 pm?! (Normal closing time: 9 pm),” tweeted Amit Paranjape, Chairperson, IT & ITES Committee at MCCIA.