Demand to start state CET cell registration for students immediately

Pune: Even as the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has announced the exam schedule for the upcoming academic year, it is yet to begin registration process for the exams. Many students claim that the delay will benefit private universities as they will be able to fill seats by implementing a separate admission process before the state CET cell admissions, like last academic year.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will hold Class 12 exam from February 21 and the Class 10 from March 2, as per schedule. The results of these exams will be declared by the first week of June (Class 12) and end of May (Class 10). Many question the delay by CET cell to start its admission registration process when the dates of its related exams and results have already been scheduled.

“Thousands of students in the state are eagerly waiting for these examinations to appear for management, agriculture, hotel management courses at private universities this year as well. Hence, the CET cell should announce its exam schedule soon,” said Ramdas Zol, president, Association of the Management of Unaided Institutes in Rural Areas.

The CET exam registration also impacts demand from students-parents for various degree and postgraduation schedules at private universities. Hence, the CET cell released the final timetable for the admission process for various courses. “It is necessary to start the registration process for CET exams along with the timetable. Preparations for the admission procedures at private universities start from December-end and entrance exams are also conducted. The universities also announce results on time. Generally, admission process begins after the Class 12 results are released and the academic year starts in July. However, the CET Cell is moving at a slow pace this year,” said Prof Kantilal Miraje associated with a pharmacy college.

“Even though the exam is conducted, results are not declared on time. So, the actual cap rounds start late leaving students worried about whether to wait for results or take admission in costly private universities. Hence, questions are raised whether the ‘delay’ is benefitting private universities,” he said.

TUS signs MoU with Vishwakarma Institutes

Donnacha McNamara, vice-president international, TUS Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) signed an MoU with Bharat Agarwal, managing trustee, Vishwakarma Institutes to provide learning opportunities for students and others. The facility will be applicable to the institutes run by Basilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable Trust of Pune as well. The association marks a step towards bilateral educational collaborations in the IT and engineering space.

McNamara said, “Intra-institute partnerships are a key element of TUS’s internationalisation objectives.” The agreement will cover mutually beneficial forms of cooperation which include study tours, exchange of students and academic personnel, joint degree and summer school programmes, cooperative R&D activities, design of courses, symposia, and academic programmes.

