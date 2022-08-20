Depression over Bay of Bengal to bring rainfall in Maharashtra
Depressions play an important role in bringing heavy rains to the core monsoon zone region, says expert
In August, the Bay of Bengal so far has reported three depressions. This is the highest number of depressions in this basin since 2006. This depression is likely to bring more rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and Pune, say experts.
Vineet Kumar, a former research scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and at present a post-doctoral researcher at Typhoon Research Center, Jeju National University, South Korea, said, “So far, in August this year, the number of monsoon depression in the Bay of Bengal is three, this is the highest number of monsoon depressions formed in the basin after 2006 in this month and only the fifth time since 1980 wherein three or more depressions have formed.”
“Depressions play an important role in bringing heavy rains to the core monsoon zone region. During the period 1980-2000 every year in August, only one depression used to form but in the recent period, 2001-2021 only once in 2 years depressions are forming in August. Three depressions this year are significantly above normal and are playing a vital role in good rains throughout the central India belt stretching from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan to Gujarat,” said Kumar.
He added that although the trend was seen that there is a decrease in depression due to climate change, this year has been different.
“The number was decreasing due to climate change which was not good. However, this year, the trend is against and we have seen three depressions. And as these depressions bring more rainfall, it is a good sign,” said Kumar.
Orange alert for ghat regions in Pune today
As per the IMD forecast, the ghat regions around Pune have an orange alert for August 21.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that Pune city will witness light to moderate rain till August 22.
“Isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted for ghat regions around Pune till August 22 as well. But orange alert is only for August 21. Pune city will continue to experience overcast cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall,” said Kashyapi.
