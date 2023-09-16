Designer duped of 29.20 lakh in courier fraud

Pune: The police have filed a case against cyber fraudsters for duping a 36-year-old woman designer from Hinjewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad of ₹29.90 lakh in courier fraud. The incident took place between September 8 and September 13.

According to the Hinjewadi police, the complainant Aditi Rajiv Bakshi hails from Sector 85, Faridabad in Haryana. She works as a designer with a private firm and lives at Hinjewadi Phase 2.

The complainant received a call from an unknown number, claiming to be a customs official from Delhi office, at around 10 am on September 8. The caller said that a parcel carrying valuable items was sent by one Shiv Kumar and the complainant needs to pay duty to release it.

Yashwant Salunkhe, police sub inspector, said, “As per instructions given by the accused, Bakshi transferred ₹29,20,700 through a number of transactions, before she realised that she was duped as there was no response on September 14. She approached Hinjewadi police station and registered an FIR against unknown persons.”

Hinjewadi police station has filed a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

