DESPU to set up AI lab

The Deccan Education Society Pune University (DESPU) and digital transformation services Yotta Data Services have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) lab for faculty and students. The collaboration will provide a platform to equip students for future opportunities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ravindra Acharya, president, DESPU, said, “The collaboration will provide a platform to equip students for future opportunities. The AI Lab is a one-of-its-kind facility to be made available taking into account the ever-increasing data and requirement of efficient processing.”

Sunil Gupta, co-founder, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services, said, “The ‘Shakti AI Lab’ will be a transformative platform tailored to the evolving AI skilling requirements of academic and research institutions.”

Professor Prasad Khandekar, vice-chancellor, DESPU, said, “Foreseeing the rapidly changing technological landscape with the advent of AI, the varsity is prompt in forging strategic connections with key organisations in this area.”