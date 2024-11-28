Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DESPU to set up AI lab

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The AI Lab is a one-of-its-kind facility to be made available taking into account the ever-increasing data and requirement of efficient processing

The Deccan Education Society Pune University (DESPU) and digital transformation services Yotta Data Services have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) lab for faculty and students.

The collaboration will provide a platform to equip students for future opportunities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The collaboration will provide a platform to equip students for future opportunities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ravindra Acharya, president, DESPU, said, “The collaboration will provide a platform to equip students for future opportunities. The AI Lab is a one-of-its-kind facility to be made available taking into account the ever-increasing data and requirement of efficient processing.”

Sunil Gupta, co-founder, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services, said, “The ‘Shakti AI Lab’ will be a transformative platform tailored to the evolving AI skilling requirements of academic and research institutions.”

Professor Prasad Khandekar, vice-chancellor, DESPU, said, “Foreseeing the rapidly changing technological landscape with the advent of AI, the varsity is prompt in forging strategic connections with key organisations in this area.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On