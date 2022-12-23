Details of couples must be withheld, says social org

An inter-caste marriage advocacy group, ‘The Right to Love Society,’ has alerted Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Stamps Shravan Hardikar and State Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar to a threat to the lives of inter-caste marriage couples after public notice of their names, addresses, and other personal details are published on the website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The group has stated that the couples’ privacy is being violated, posing a threat to their lives. According to the organisation, married couples were subjected to unnecessary harassment and fear as their privacy was violated as a result of the uploading of their personal information on the website via public notice. According to the law, such public notice is not required to be published online. According to the organisation, the current practice endangers the lives of couples because their personal data becomes public and can be misused, causing obstacles in the smooth conduct of the marriage.

“We have met the head of the women’s commission and she told us that she will follow up with the government on this issue. However, despite several meetings with the IGR, nothing has progressed in a positive direction, which is causing concern among the couples,” according to the statement of the firm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}