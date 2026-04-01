Developers must declare water status in PMC’s merged villages

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday made it mandatory for developers in newly merged areas to inform homebuyers about the water supply situation and make arrangements until civic services are fully operational. The administration will also upload on its official site permission document of buildings in which developers have submitted an affidavit to provide water till PMC provides water network. PMC on Tuesday made it mandatory for developers in newly merged areas to inform homebuyers about the water supply situation and make arrangements until civic services are fully operational. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

PMC has seen 32 villages added to its civic limits in two phases — 9 villages on October 4, 2017 and 23 villages on June 30, 2021.

PMC building permission department officials said that developers undertaking residential and commercial projects in these villages are required to submit a written undertaking assuring that they will provide sufficient water to their projects through private arrangements until the civic body is able to provide the facility.

As part of this condition, developers must clearly disclose the existing water supply status to flat buyers in the sale agreement.

Pravin Shende, superintendent engineer, PMC building permission and construction department, said the burden of providing water to residents through tankers or other means will remain with the developer, as per the undertaking submitted during project approval.

To enhance transparency, PMC will publish a list of approved development and building proposals in these 32 villages on its official website.

Civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni underlined the need for strict enforcement, pointing out that many residents in merged villages still rely heavily on private water tankers due to the absence of a fully developed distribution network.